Investor's Watch List: Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR)(NASDAQ:MPEL), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR)(NASDAQ:MPEL), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP)



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR) opened its shares at the price of $33.25 for the day. Its closing price was $32.93 after losing -1.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.96 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.18 million shares. The beta of ALTR stands at1.08. Altera Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and markets programmable logic devices (PLD), HardCopy application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) devices, pre-defined design building blocks.



Will ALTR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) percentage change surged +1.16% to close at $25.39 with the total traded volume of 2.93 million shares, and average volume of 2.57 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.35 - $26.28, while its day lowest price was $25.00 and it hit its day highest price at $25.49. SLM Corporation, also known as Sallie Mae, originates, acquires, finances, and services private education loans in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Lending, Business Services, and FFELP Loans.



For How Long SLM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR)(NASDAQ:MPEL) started its trading session with the price of $34.34 and closed at $34.82 by scoring +1.81%. MPEL’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.88 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.57 million shares. The beta of MPEL stands at 2.24. Day range of the stock was $34.00 -$34.87.



For How Long MPEL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP) ended its day with the loss of -0.31% and closed at the price of $51.30 after opening at $51.87. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.87 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.21 million shares. Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People’s Republic of China.



Will CTRP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/