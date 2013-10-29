Investor's Watch List: Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Liberty Interactive (Interactive Group) , Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), increased1.73% and closed at $118.33 on a traded volume of 3.32 million shares, in comparison to 3.11 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 37.27%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $89.2 million and its total outstanding shares are 754.00 million.



Will AMGN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Amgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive cancer care, inflammation, nephrology, and bone diseases primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA), soared0.45% and closed at $26.84 on a traded volume of 3.26 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.62 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.64%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.65 and $27.06.



Will LINTA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Liberty Interactive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in video and on-line commerce businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products through live televised shopping programs and via its Websites and other interactive media.



Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), dropped down -1.89% and closed at $33.67. So far in three months, the stock is up 41.23%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.43 and $37.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$34.20 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $34.14 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.25 million shares.



Has MPEL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Macau.



Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) after opening its shares at the price of $24.07, jumped up1.59% to close the day at $24.24. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.17million shares, in comparison to 2.64 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.21 and $26.46 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $24.38. It started the day at $24.07.



Why Should Investors Buy SWKS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers analog and mixed signal semiconductors worldwide.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/