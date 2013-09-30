Investor's Watch List - Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD).



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) opened its last trade at the price of $11.69. Its closing price was $11.63 after losing -0.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 11.14 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 12.68 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns, manages, and finances a portfolio of real estate related investments in United States.



Will NLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB) percentage change surged 1.63% to close at $14.30 with the total traded volume of 11.10 million shares while its average volume of 11.41 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.38 - $17.34, while its day lowest price was $14.04. The share price hit the day highest price of $14.39. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. provides various financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. Its products include personal loans, overdraft protection, payroll loans, vehicle loans, credit cards, mortgage and agricultural loans, real estate and working capital loans.



Will ITUB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) traded on volume of 10.97 million shares in the last session against average volume of 9.46 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $6.32 and closed at $6.08 by scoring -3.03%. In the last three months the stock was up 20.16 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $4.78 - $10.74. Alpha Natural Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in extracting, processing, and marketing steam and metallurgical coal in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming.



Will ANR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD) started its last trading session with the price of $13.86 and closed at $14.08 by scoring 1.59%. The stock traded with total volume of 10.69 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.18 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.53. Day range for the stock was $13.86 and $14.18. Banco Bradesco S.A. provides a range of banking and financial products and services to individuals; large, mid-sized, and small companies; and local and international corporations and institutions in Brazil and internationally.



Will BBD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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