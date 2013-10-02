Investor's Watch List: Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), American Realty Capital Properties Inc, TASER International, Inc, RR Donnelley & Sons Co

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR), RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD).



Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), increased1.34% and closed at $8.26 on a traded volume of 2.54 million shares, in comparison to 1.78 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.2%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and its total outstanding shares are 224.74million.



Will AINV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Apollo Investment Corporation (Apollo Investment) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation.



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), soared2.95% and closed at $12.56 on a traded volume of 2.48 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.07 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -15.14%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.16 and $12.61.



Will ARCP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and acquires single-tenant, freestanding commercial real estate primarily subject to medium-term net leases with credit quality tenants.



TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR), jumped up 7.12% and closed at $15.94. So far in three months, the stock is up 80.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.75 and $15.96 and during the previous trading session it marked$15.96 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.89 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.43 million shares.



Will TASR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TASER International, Inc. (TASER) is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of electronic control devices (ECDs) designed for use in the law enforcement, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in the United States and globally represent the target market for its TASER ECDs.



RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) after opening its shares at the price of $15.80, jumped up2.15% to close the day at $16.12. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.46 million shares, in comparison to 1.87 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.30 and $19.42 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $16.29. It started the day at $15.80.



Why Should Investors Buy RRD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RR Donnelley) is a global provider of integrated communications. The Company's segments include U.S. Print and Related Services, International and corporate.



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