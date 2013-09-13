Investor's Watch List : Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), NetSol Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:NTWK), Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC), Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), NetSol Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:NTWK), Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC), Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC)



Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) percentage change plunged -1.65% to close at $8.33 with the total traded volume of 2.42 million shares, and average volume of 1.66 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.21- $9.08, while its day lowest price was $8.32 and it hit its day highest price at $8.49.



Should ANIV a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and operates as a closed-end management investment company. The company invests in middle market companies.



NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) started its trading session with the price of $11.74 and closed at $11.17 by scoring +9.51%. NTWK’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.35 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 103,855 shares. The beta of NTWK stands at 2.22. Day range of the stock was $10.89 -$12.10.



Is NTWK Buy After The Recent Price Movement? Find out Here



NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products primarily to the automobile finance and leasing, banking, healthcare, and financial services industries worldwide.



Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC) opened its shares at the price of $17.85 for the day. Its closing price was $17.91 after gaining +3.05% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.33 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 455,533 shares. The beta of SONC stands at1.38.



Where SONC is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States.



Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC) ended its day with the gain of +1.29% and closed at the price of $10.97 after opening at $10.78. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.33 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.86 million shares.



Can SWHC Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of firearm products in the United States and internationally.



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