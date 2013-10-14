Investor's Watch List: Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC), Walter Energy, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT).



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), increased3.63% and closed at $4.00 on a traded volume of 5.91 million shares, in comparison to 8.46 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -45.36%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $848.96million and its total outstanding shares are 212.24 million.



Will ACI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Arch Coal, Inc. (Arch) is the coal producer. The Company sells substantially all of its coal to power plants, steel mills and industrial facilities.



Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), soared2.55% and closed at $17.68 on a traded volume of 5.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.12 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up3.27%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.24 and $17.72.



Will ECA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation (Encana) is a North American energy producer. The Company’s other operations include the transportation and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs).



New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC), dropped down -2.73% and closed at $14.24. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.52%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.53 and $15.80 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.25 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.08 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.77 million shares.



Has NMFC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company.



Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT) after opening its shares at the price of $14.31, jumped up3.34% to close the day at $14.84. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.77 million shares, in comparison to 7.27 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.88 and $41.32 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.92. It started the day at $14.31.



Why Should Investors Buy WLT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Walter Energy, Inc. is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coals for the global steel industry. The Company also produces thermal coal and industrial coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas (natural gas) and other related products.



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