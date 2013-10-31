Investor's Watch List: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), Trimble Navigation Limited

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB).



Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), increased7.48% and closed at $37.81 on a traded volume of 1.80 million shares, in comparison to 351,625 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 36.79%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.53Billion and its total outstanding shares are 93.39 million.



Will AZPN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Aspen Technology, Inc. provides process optimization software solutions to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning internationally.



Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), soared0.52% and closed at $77.16 on a traded volume of 1.77 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.28 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up14.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $76.65 and $77.75.



Will ROST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd?s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States.



DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), dropped down -0.27% and closed at $62.57. So far in three months, the stock is up down -1.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $47.71 and $67.85 and during the previous trading session it marked$63.10 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $62.75 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.76 million shares.



Has DTV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



DIRECTV provides digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The company engages in acquiring, promoting, selling, and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.



Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB) after opening its shares at the price of $28.22, jumped up0.67% to close the day at $28.39. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.71 million shares, in comparison to 1.76 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.34 and $32.03 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $28.54. It started the day at $28.22.



Why Should Investors Buy TRMB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Trimble Navigation Limited designs and distributes positioning products and applications enabled by global positioning system (GPS), optical, laser, and wireless communications technology.



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