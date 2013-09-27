Investor's Watch List: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG).



Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), decreased -1.72% and closed at $19.43 on a traded volume of 1.90 million shares, in comparison to 2.25 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 36.54%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and its total outstanding shares are 128.99 million.



Will AGO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL) is a Bermuda-based holding company. The securities insured by the Company include taxable and tax-exempt obligations issued by the United State state or municipal governmental authorities, utility districts or facilities; notes or bonds issued to finance international infrastructure projects; and asset-backed securities issued by special purpose entities.



DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), plunged -0.12% and closed at $16.00 on a traded volume of 1.86 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.09 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.72%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.86 and $16.11.



Has DDR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



DDR Corp.(DDR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers.



Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), jumped up 0.18% and closed at $10.97. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.78 and $14.87 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.12 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $11.00 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.86 million shares.



Will SWC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Stillwater Mining Company is engaged in the development, extraction, processing, smelting, refining and marketing of palladium, platinum and associated metals (platinum group metals (PGMs)) from a geological formation in south-central Montana, the J-M Reef, and from the recycling of spent catalytic converters.



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG) after opening its shares at the price of $5.76, dropped -1.04% to close the day at $8.59. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.85 million shares, in comparison to 2.80 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.81 and $11.73 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $8.76. It started the day at $8.76



Will CIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Cemig is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the electricity sector. The Company is mainly active in the construction and operation of systems of production, transformation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power.



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