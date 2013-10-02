Investor's Watch List: Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTIC), Exelixis, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTIC), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).



Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX), increased0.12% and closed at $8.50 on a traded volume of 2.37 million shares, in comparison to 5.07 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 192.1%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $806.44 million.



Will ASTX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), soared0.05% and closed at $10.45 on a traded volume of 2.34 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.42 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.63%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.09 and $10.59.



Will NKTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which develops a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize company platforms. The Company's product pipeline is consisted of early to late stage drug candidates across a number of therapeutic areas, including oncology, pain, anti-infectives, anti-viral and immunology.



Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTIC), jumped up2.41% and closed at $1.66. So far in three months, the stock is up 66.99%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.97 and $2.75 and during the previous trading session it marked$1.70 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.63 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.31 million shares.



Will CTIC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (CTI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of less toxic ways to treats cancer.



Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) after opening its shares at the price of $5.84, jumped up1.72% to close the day at $5.92. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.25 million shares, in comparison to 1.99 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.29 and $5.96 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.92. It started the day at $5.84.



Why Should Investors Buy EXEL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Exelixis, Inc. (Exelixis) is a biotechnology company engaged in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is focusing its resources and development efforts on cabozantinib (XL184). It also has a portfolio of other compounds.



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