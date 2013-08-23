Investor's Watch List: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR)



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened its shares at the price of $14.47 for the day. Its closing price was $14.57 after gaining +1.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 76.35 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 107.00 million shares. The beta of BAC stands at2.43.



Bank of America Corporation (Bank of America) is a bank holding company, and a financial holding company. Bank of America is a financial institution, serving individual consumers.



Why Should Investors Buy BAC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ) percentage change surged +0.63% to close at $11.13 with the total traded volume of 7.80million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.75 - $12.43, while its day lowest price was $11.13 and it hit its day highest price at $11.21.



iShares MSCI Japan ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund.



Will EWJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) started its trading session with the price of $15.30 and closed at $15.11 by scoring -2.52%. VXX’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.82 million shares. The beta of VXX stands at -2.77. Day range of the stock was $15.03 -$415.33.



Has VXX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR) ended its day with the gain of +5.28% and closed at the price of $14.36 after opening at $14.05. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 25.45 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 18.61 million shares.



Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company.



For How Long PBR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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