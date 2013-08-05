Investor's Watch List: Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX), Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), Cemex SAB De CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX)



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM) opened its shares at the price of $27.33 for the day. Its closing price was $26.89 after losing -2.68% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 17.08 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 12.16 million shares. The beta of BRCM stands at1.08.



Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) is a global semiconductor solution for wired and wireless communications. Broadcom products seamlessly deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environment.



Will BRCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX) percentage change plunged -0.77% to close at $16.68 with the total traded volume of 16.41 million shares, and average volume of 20.98 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.43 - $043.19, while its day lowest price was $16.63 and it hit its day highest price at $17.45.



Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development.



Why Should Investors Buy ABX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB) started its trading session with the price of $6.58 and closed at $6.58 by scoring -0.45%. GGB’s stocks traded with total volume of 14.51 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.98 million shares. The beta of GGB stands at 1.99.



Gerdau SA (formerly Companhia Siderurgica da Guanabara - Cosigua) is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products.



Has GGB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX) ended its day with the gain of +0.42% and closed at the price of $11.90 after opening at $11.86. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 14.36 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 13.90 million shares.



Cemex SAB de CV (CEMEX) is a Mexico-based company principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the cement manufacturing.



Will CX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/