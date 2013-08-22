Investor's Watch List - CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)



CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -1.03% and closed at $29.79 after gaining total volume of 2.62 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $30.07. So far, the company’s stock is up 7.74% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +22.04%.CA, Inc. (CA) is an independent enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions company. CA develops and delivers software and services. The Company operates in three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.



Has CA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) reported the gain of +1.70% and closed at $ 82.08 with the total traded volume of 2.57 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 80.51. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 2.91 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $23.00 - $97.29, while during last trade its minimum price was $80.48and it gained its highest price of $85.38. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of -12.77%. Zillow, Inc. (Zillow) is a real estate and home-related information marketplaces. Zillow provides products and services to help consumers through every stage of homeownership buying, selling, renting, borrowing and remodeling.



For How Long Z will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.68% and closed at the price of $52.27after opening at $52.58. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.54 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.40 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $51.99, while it touched its highest price for the day at $52.76. Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (Kraft Foods Group) operates food and beverage businesses in North America. The Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products, including convenient meals, refreshment beverages and coffee, cheese and other grocery products, in the United States and Canada, under a stable of iconic brands.



Why Should Investors Buy KRFT After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported the up of +0.16%, to close at $45.14, with the overall traded volume of 2.52 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 2.54%. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.00 and $48.63 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $45.51. Its introductory price for the day was $45.01. Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe) is a diversified software company. The Company offers a line of software and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring and engaging with content and experiences across multiple operating systems, devices and media.



Will ADBE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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