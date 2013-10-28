Investor's Watch List: Cameco Corporation (USA)(NYSE:CCJ), First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:FR), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cameco Corporation (USA)(NYSE:CCJ), First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:FR), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ)



Cameco Corporation (USA)(NYSE:CCJ) opened its shares at the price of $18.47 for the day. Its closing price was $18.41. The company traded with the total volume of 1.69 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.31 million shares. Cameco Corporation operates as a uranium producer, supplier of conversion services, and fuel manufacturer.



Can Investors Bet on CCJ after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:FR) percentage change plunged -3.14% to close at $18.22 with the total traded volume of 1.67 million shares, and average volume of 815,685.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.48 - $18.95, while its day lowest price was $18.13 and it hit its day highest price at $18.95. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in industrial properties.



Has FR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) started its trading session with the price of $18.03 and closed at $17.91. LPX’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.65 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.55million shares. The beta of LPX stands at 2.69. Day range of the stock was $17.72 -$18.18. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distributing building products for new home construction, repair and remodeling, manufactured housing, and light industrial and commercial construction.



Can Investors Bet on LPX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ) ended its day with the gain of +2.38% and closed at the price of $4.31 after opening at $4.18. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.62 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.46 million shares. AuRico Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with mines and projects in North America.



Will AUQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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