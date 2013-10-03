Investor's Watch List: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), CME Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), East West Bancorp, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), decreased -1.24% and closed at $59.12 on a traded volume of 1.61 million shares, in comparison to 1.33 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -6.49%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and its total outstanding shares are 159.34million.



Will CHRW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (C.H. Robinson) is a third party logistics company. The Company provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies of all sizes, in a range of industries.



CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), plunged -1.11% and closed at $73.97 on a traded volume of 1.61 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.71 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.64%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $72.72 and $74.30.



Has CME Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CME Group Inc. (CME Group) offers a range of global products across all asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate.



Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), jumped up2.84% and closed at $20.66. So far in three months, the stock is up 49.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.52 and $26.57 and during the previous trading session it marked$21.14 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $19.61 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.54 million shares.



Will CZR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Caesars Entertainment Corporation provides casino entertainment services. Its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) after opening its shares at the price of $32.65, jumped up0.58% to close the day at $32.97. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.53 million shares, in comparison to 945,513 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.68 and $33.01 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $33.01. It started the day at $32.65.



Why Should Investors Buy EWBC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (East West) is a bank holding company. East West's principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries.



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