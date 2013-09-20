Investor's Watch List - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.(NASDAQ:CHKP), Liberty Interactive (Interactive group)(NASDAQ:LINTA), Santarus, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNTS), Incyte Corporation(NASDAQ:INCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.(NASDAQ:CHKP), Liberty Interactive (Interactive group)(NASDAQ:LINTA), Santarus, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNTS), Incyte Corporation(NASDAQ:INCY)



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.(NASDAQ:CHKP) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.65% and closed at $57.67 after gaining total volume of 1.24 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $58.37. So far, the company’s stock is up 17.14% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 17.43%. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of software, and combined hardware and software products and services for information technology (IT) security worldwide.



Has CHKP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Liberty Interactive (Interactive group)(NASDAQ:LINTA) reported the decline of -0.54% and closed at $ 24.13 with the total traded volume of 1.24M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 24.35. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 12.56 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $17.04- $25.25, while during last trade its minimum price was $24.10 and it gained its highest price of $24.37. Liberty Interactive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in video and on-line commerce businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia.



Has LINTA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Santarus, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNTS) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -1.96% and closed at the price of $22.06 after opening at $22.50. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.23 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.89 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $21.73, while it touched its highest price for the day at $22.68. Santarus, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



Why Should Investors Buy SNTS After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Incyte Corporation(NASDAQ:INCY) reported the drop of -0.39%, to close at $36.16, with the overall traded volume of 1.24 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 77.6%. The 52-week range for the stock is $35.68 and $36.83 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $36.83. Its introductory price for the day was $36.32. Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary small molecule drugs for oncology and inflammation.



Will INCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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