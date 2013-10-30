Investor's Watch List: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTI), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTI), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)



Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) opened its shares at the price of $11.91 for the day. Its closing price was $11.78 after losing -0.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.04 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.90 million shares. The beta of CLNE stands at2.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp., incorporated in April 2001, is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada.



Has CLNE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTI) percentage change surged +2.40% to close at $14.48 with the total traded volume of 1.04 million shares, and average volume of 1.28 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.06 - $20.48, while its day lowest price was $14.12 and it hit its day highest price at $14.50. OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (OmniVision) designs, develops and markets integrated and semiconductor image-sensor devices.



For How Long OVTI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) started its trading session with the price of $0.61 and closed at $0.600. PLUG’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.04 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.68 million shares. The beta of PLUG stands at 0.87. Day range of the stock was $0.60 -$0.62. Plug Power Inc. (Plug Power), is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of fuel cell systems for the industrial off-road (forklift or material handling) market.



Can Investors Bet on PLUG after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) ended its day with the gain of +1.29% and closed at the price of $5.50 after opening at $5.42. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of1.04million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.05 million shares. Extreme Networks, Inc. is a United States-based company that provides local area network (LAN) switching solutions. The Company engages in the development and sale of a family of modular and stackable network.



Why Should Investors Buy EXTR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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