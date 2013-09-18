Investor's Watch List - Coeur Mining Inc(NYSE:CDE), First Horizon National Corporation(NYSE:FHN), TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), Janus Capital Group Inc(NYSE:JNS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Coeur Mining Inc(NYSE:CDE), First Horizon National Corporation(NYSE:FHN), TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), Janus Capital Group Inc(NYSE:JNS)



Coeur Mining Inc(NYSE:CDE) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +1.46% and closed at $13.17 after gaining total volume of .79 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $13.09. So far, the company’s stock is down -5.52% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -5.52%. Coeur Mining, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, operation, exploration, and development of silver and gold mining properties primarily in South America, Mexico, the United States, and Australia.



What was the Moving Force behind CDE On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CDE



First Horizon National Corporation(NYSE:FHN) reported the gain of 0.88% and closed at $ 11.50 with the total traded volume of 1.78M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 11.40. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 2.77 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $8.90 - $12.74, while during last trade its minimum price was $11.37and it gained its highest price of $11.51. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 1.95%. First Horizon National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally.



For How Long FHN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.43% and closed at the price of $16.39 after opening at $16.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.71 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.47 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $16.29, while it touched its highest price for the day at $16.49. TE beta value stands at 0.82 points. TECO Energy, Inc., an electric and gas utility holding company, engages in the regulated electric and gas utility operations. It generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy to approximately 687,000 retail customers in West Central Florida, as well as to utilities and other resellers of electricity



For How Long TE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Janus Capital Group Inc(NYSE:JNS) reported the added of +1.14%, to close at $8.86, with the overall traded volume of 1.72 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 2.55%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.68and $3.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.86. Its introductory price for the day was $8.73. Janus Capital Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company with approximately $167.7 billion in assets under management.



Will JNS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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