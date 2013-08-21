Investor's Watch List - Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 1.19% and closed at $42.69 after gaining total volume of 7.06 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $42.41. So far, the company’s stock is up 2.82% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +4.25%. Comcast Corporation (Comcast) is a provider of entertainment, information and communications products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Cable Communications provides video, high-speed Internet and voice services (cable services) to residential and business customers.



What was the Moving Force behind CMCSA On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CMCSA



Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) reported the decline of -4.76% and closed at $ 80.71 with the total traded volume of 7.01M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 80.06. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 2.86 Billion.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $23.00 - $97.29, while during last trade its minimum price was $79.99 and it gained its highest price of $81.82. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -14.23%. Zillow, Inc. (Zillow) is a real estate and home-related information marketplaces. Zillow provides products and services to help consumers through every stage of homeownership buying, selling, renting, borrowing and remodeling.



Has Z Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.29% and closed at the price of $30.75 after opening at $30.70. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.77 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.49 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $30.59, while it touched its highest price for the day at $31.03. MDLZ beta value stands at 0.59 points. Mondelez International, Inc. (Mondelez International), is a snack manufacturing company. The Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world.



For How Long MDLZ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported the gain of +3.23%, to close at $149.58, with the overall traded volume of 6.42 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 66.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.86 and $158.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $149.78. Its introductory price for the day was $148.65. Tesla Motors, Inc. (Tesla) designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and advanced electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla owns its sales and service network.



Will TSLA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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