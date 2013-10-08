Investor's Watch List: Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS), Boise Inc., Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS), Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS), decreased -0.10% and closed at $10.10 on a traded volume of 1.74 million shares, in comparison to 2.53 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -75.83%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and its total outstanding shares are 2.05million.



Will SBS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SABESP) is a Brazil-based company which provides basic and environmental sanitation services.



Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ), plunged -0.24% and closed at $12.69 on a traded volume of 1.73 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.42 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up49.29%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.66 and $12.73.



Has BZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Boise Inc. is a manufacturer of packaging and paper products, including corrugated containers and sheets, containerboard, protective packaging products, imaging papers for the office and home, printing and converting papers, label and release papers, newsprint and market pulp.



Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), jumped up0.17 % and closed at $11.64. So far in three months, the stock is up down -20.29%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.20 and $38.93 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.71 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.73 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.45 million shares.



Will BVN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (Buenaventura) is a Peru-based mining company engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting and commercialization of gold and silver, as well as other metals and minerals.



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) after opening its shares at the price of $4.21, jumped up0.47% to close the day at $4.24. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.72 million shares, in comparison to 5.25 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.74 and $7.71 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.24. It started the day at $4.21.



Why Should Investors Buy ARR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.( ARMOUR) is an externally-managed Maryland corporation managed by ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. The Company invests primarily in hybrid adjustable rate, adjustable rate and fixed rate residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS).



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