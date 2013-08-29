Investor's Watch List - Companhia De Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS), Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS), Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS) opened the session at $8.41, remained amid the day range of $8.41 - $8.58, and closed the session at $8.48. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.19% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.18 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.82 million shares. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SABESP) is a Brazil-based company which provides basic and environmental sanitation services. The Company is engaged in the supply and treatment of water and collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of sewage. As of December 31, 2011, the Company provided water and sewage services in 363 municipalities in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.



For How Long SBS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM) traded with volume of 2.18 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.92 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.87 - $16.86. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.30% and closed its session at $6.61. The market capitalization of the stock remained 537.77 million. Millennial Media, Inc. provides mobile advertising solutions for advertisers and developers in the United States and internationally. It has MYDAS, a data platform that accesses and analyzes volumes of data?location, social, interest, and mobile device?to provide a multi-dimensional view of individual profiles.



For How Long MM will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) exchanged 183,734 shares and the average volume remained 320,827 shares. The stock dropped -1.55% and closed the session at $1.91. The beta of the stock remained 0.71 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.04. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 93.17 million. Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



Why Should Investors Buy CTIX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) volume of 2.13 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.93 million shares. The stock decreased -2.28% and finished the session Wednesday at $9.85. The EPS of the stock remained -0.02. The one month of the stock was -2.67% and three month trend remained positive +1.44%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado.



Will DRH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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