Investor's Watch List - CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX), iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable(ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWN), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX), iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable(ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWN), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSEARCA:KRE)



CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 32.78% and closed at $32.78 after gaining total volume of 1.76 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $31.37. So far, the company’s stock is down -7.03% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 0.83%.CONSOL Energy Inc. (CONSOL Energy) is a producer of coal and natural gas for global energy and raw material markets, which include the electric power generation industry and the steelmaking industry.



What was the Moving Force behind CNX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CNX



iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable(ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWN) reported the gain of +1.42% and closed at $ 23.54 with the total traded volume of 1.86M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 23.41 The company has a total market capitalization of $ 238.93 Million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $17.89 - $2373, while during last trade its minimum price was $23.41and it gained its highest price of $23.53. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -0.34%. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund.



Has EWN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) ended its day with the declining stream with the gain of +1.64% and closed at the price of $31.60 after opening at $31.16. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.76 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.46 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $31.16, while it touched its highest price for the day at $31.73. IVZ beta value stands at 1.81 points. Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an investment manager, dedicated to helping investors worldwide achieve their financial objectives.



Why Should Investors Buy IVZ After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSEARCA:KRE) reported the up of +1.40%, to close at $37.06, with the overall traded volume of 1.75 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up +13.58%. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.07 and $37.72 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $37.20. Its introductory price for the day was $36.60. SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs.



Will KRE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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