Investor's Watch List - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Medbox Inc (OTCMKTS:MDBX), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS:PTAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Medbox Inc (OTCMKTS:MDBX), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH)



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) gain +0.14% to closed at the price of $13.18 after opening at 13.17. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 313,616.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 326,536.00 shares. Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT).



For How Long DTEGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Medbox Inc (OTCMKTS:MDBX) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 80,720.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 3,450.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $30.95 for the day and its closing price was $35.51 after gaining +16.43% for the day. Medbox Inc. (Medbox) offers a machine that dispenses medication to individuals based on biometric identification (fingerprint sample).



Will MDBX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) traded with volume of 275,402.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 76,673.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $47.10and closed at $48.00 by scoring +0.67%. Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Company consists of two divisions.



Will VLKAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH) stock traded with total volume 321.03M shares, while the average trading volume remained 27.08M shares. PTAH started its trading session with the price of $0.0004 and closed at $0.0009 after gain +125.00%. PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



Will PTAH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/