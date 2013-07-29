Investor's Watch List: DHS Holding Co (OTCMKTS:DHSM), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Bayside Corp (OTCMKTS:BYSD), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DHS Holding Co (OTCMKTS:DHSM), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Bayside Corp (OTCMKTS:BYSD), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND)



DHS Holding Co (OTCMKTS:DHSM) opened its shares at the price of $0.0018 for the day. Its closing price was $0.0018. The company traded with the total volume of 118.74 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 22.87 million shares. The beta of DHSM stands at-4.24.



DHS Holding, Co., formerly International Merchant Advisors, Inc., serves the business growth requirements of international public companies by providing strategic advisory services relating to corporate growth, capital raising strategies, organizational restructuring and turnaround execution services.



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) percentage change plunged -0.76% to close at $16.87 with the total traded volume of 164,097.00 shares, less than average volume of 358,794.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.61- $17.98, while its day lowest price was $16.74 and it hit its day highest price at $16.98.



Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



Bayside Corp (OTCMKTS:BYSD) remained among the day decliners and traded with volume of 29.18 million shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 5.96 million shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.03, while its day lowest price was $0.01 and it hit its day highest price at $0.01. BYSD’s total market capitalization is $ 357,170.00, along with 66.14 million shares outstanding.



Bayside Corporation, an early stage oil and gas development company, engages in discovering and producing oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States.



Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND)started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.014 by scoring -7.89%. BRND’s stocks traded with total volume of 16.36 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 23.68 million shares. Day range of the stock was $0.01 -$0.02.



Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



