Investor's Watch List: DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Monster Worldwide, Inc., Coty Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).



DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), decreased -2.30% and closed at $10.64 on a traded volume of 2.22 million shares, in comparison to 2.18 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 18.22%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.08Billion and its total outstanding shares are 195.47 million.



Will DRH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), plunged -2.34% and closed at $17.10 on a traded volume of 2.19 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.69 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up11.26%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.99 and $17.55.



Has LPX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distributing building products for new home construction, repair and remodeling, manufactured housing, and light industrial and commercial construction.



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), dropped down -8.04% and closed at $4.12. So far in three months, the stock is down -20.46%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.02 and $8.16 and during the previous trading session it marked$4.51 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.50 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.18 million shares.



Has MWW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Monster Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile employment solutions worldwide. It offers customized solutions and technologies across a range of public and private sectors.



Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) after opening its shares at the price of $15.91, dropped -0.50% to close the day at $15.92. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.01 million shares, in comparison to 1.17 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.46 and $17.74 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $16.05. It started the day at $15.91.



Will COTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Coty Inc. is engage in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care related products globally.



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