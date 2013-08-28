Investor's Watch List - Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN), New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR), Cobalt International Energy, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN), New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE:EDU), Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE)



Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) opened the session at $46.56, remained amid the day range of $46.04 - $46.74, and closed the session at $46.58. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.64% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.17 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.60 million shares. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sports and fitness retailer primarily in the Eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products.



Has DKS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN) traded with volume of 246,714 shares in the prior session. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.44 - $25.32. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.16% and closed its session at $24.61. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.24 billion.



Has BKLN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE:EDU) exchanged 2.15 million shares and the average volume remained 1.25 million shares. The stock dropped -2.95% and closed the session at $22.38. The beta of the stock remained 0.96 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.87. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 158.38 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services primarily in China. The company offers language training courses that consist of various types of English language training courses, as well as training courses for other foreign languages, including German, Japanese, French, Korean, and Spanish.



Why Should Investors Buy EDU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) gained volume of 2.15 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.75 million shares. The stock decreased -0.20% and finished the session Tuesday at $24.41. The EPS of the stock remained -0.77. The one month of the stock was -13.96% and three month trend remained negative -7.78%. Cobalt International Energy, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an independent oil-focused exploration and production company. It primarily holds interest in below salt prospect inventory in the deepwater of the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Angola and Gabon in West Africa.



Will CIE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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