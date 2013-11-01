Investor's Watch List: Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX), Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS), Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), Zeltiq Aesthetics

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX), Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS), Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ).



Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX), increased4.78% and closed at $8.22 on a traded volume of 4.27 million shares, in comparison to 1.51 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 136.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $898.12million and its total outstanding shares are 109.26 million.



Will DYAX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dyax Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for plasma kallikrein-mediated (PKM) angioedemas.



Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS), plunged -1.64% and closed at $2.99 on a traded volume of 4.21 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.57 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up/down -12.55%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.82 and $3.05.



Has SONS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sonus Networks, Inc. (Sonus) is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers e.g., telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers and enterprises to help them advance, protect and unify their communications and improve collaboration.



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), dropped down -1.75% and closed at $8.98. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.8%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.67 and $9.79 and during the previous trading session it marked$9.16 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $9.15 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.99 million shares.



Has HCBK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (Hudson City Bancorp) serves as the holding company of its subsidiary, Hudson City Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal stock savings bank.



Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) after opening its shares at the price of $12.00, jumped up32.35% to close the day at $12.97. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.98 million shares, in comparison to 315,692 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.20 and $14.06 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.06. It started the day at $12.00.



Why Should Investors Buy ZLTQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc. operates as a medical device development company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive procedures for the reduction of unwanted fat tissue.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/