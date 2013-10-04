Investor's Watch List: E Commerce China Dangdang Inc, Peabody Energy Corporation, International Game Technology, American Eagle Outfitters

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR) (NYSE:DANG), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).



E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR) (NYSE:DANG), decreased -1.45% and closed at $11.53 on a traded volume of 3.96 million shares, in comparison to 2.71million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 177.83%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.55 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 134.04 million.



Will DANG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc. (Dangdang) is a holding company. It is a business-to-consumer (B2C), e-commerce Company in the People’s Republic of China.



Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), plunged -2.10% and closed at $17.21 on a traded volume of 3.97 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.64 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up17.47%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.14 and $17.77.



Has BTU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Peabody Energy Corporation (Peabody) is a private-sector coal company. The Company owns interests in 28 active coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia.



International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), dropped down -0.73% and closed at $19.01. So far in three months, the stock is up 14.73%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.37 and $21.20 and during the previous trading session it marked$19.29 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $19.14 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.92 million shares.



Has IGT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment and systems products, including online and mobile solutions.



American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) after opening its shares at the price of $13.98, dropped -1.29% to close the day at $13.78. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.91 million shares, in comparison to 4.73 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.77 and $22.97 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.03. It started the day at $13.98.



Will AEO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO, Inc) is a specialty retailer that operates in the United Sates and Canada, and online at ae.com. AEO, Inc operates under the American Eagle (AE), aerie by American Eagle (aerie), and 77kids by american eagle (77kids) brands.



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