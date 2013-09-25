Investor's Watch List: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN), Prosensa Holding NV (NASDAQ:RNA), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN), Prosensa Holding NV (NASDAQ:RNA), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).



Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) decreased -1.06% and closed at $5.61 on a traded volume of 2.12 million shares, in comparison to 1.64 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 24.39%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and its total outstanding shares are 184.12 million.



Exelixis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States.



Will EXEL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) soared7.17% and closed at $2.39 on a traded volume of 2.11 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 422.255 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 4.14%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.33 and $2.45.



LifeVantage Corporation identifies researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products.



Will LFVN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Prosensa Holding NV (NASDAQ:RNA) dropped -9.70% and closed at $6.24. So far in three months, the stock is down -67.58%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.65 and $34.55 and during the previous trading session it marked$6.91 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.06and the overall traded volume that day was 840.910 shares.



Prosensa Holding B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid-modulating therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders.



Has RNA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) after opening its shares at the price of $9.45, jumped up0.95% to close the day at $9.54. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.04 million shares, in comparison 1.44 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.30 and $9.66 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.66. It started the day at $9.45.



Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, and consumer industries worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy IDTI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



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