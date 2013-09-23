Investor's Watch List - Experian Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS:EXETF).



Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) opened its last trade at the price of $19.81. Its closing price was $19.77 after losing -0.74% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 167.367 shares, while its average trading volume remained 76.782 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.93.



Experian plc, an information services company, provides data and analytical tools to organizations worldwide.



Will EXPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) percentage change surged plunged 613% to close at $1281 with the total traded volume of 13712 million shares. That activity was more than less than average volume of 11576 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $000 - $022, while its day lowest price was $XX. The share price hit the day highest price of $XX.



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada.



Will DRGDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) traded on volume of 2.73 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.41 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at $0.0370 and showed no change. I n the last three months the stock was up 155.17 % while it’s Day range of the stock was $0.03 - $0.04.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



Can Investors Bet on EWSI after this News update? Find Out Here



EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS:EXETF) started its last trading session with the price of $6.45 and closed at $6.46 by scoring -0.15%. The stock traded with total volume of 64.981 shares, while the average trading volume remained 73.472 shares. Day range for the stock was $6.39 and $6.46.



Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America.



Will EXETF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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