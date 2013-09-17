Investor's Watch List - Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened the session at $44.85, remained amid the day range of $42.43 - $44.94, and closed the session at $42.51. The stock showed a negative performance of -4.06% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 70.81 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 60.71 million shares. Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



Has FB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded with volume of 55.02 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 55.73 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.26 - $36.43. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.69% and closed its session at $32.80. The market capitalization of the stock remained 273.23 billion. Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) develops, licenses, and supports software, services, and hardware devices worldwide. Its Windows division offers Windows operating system; Windows Services suite of applications and Web services, including Outlook.com and SkyDrive; Surface RT and Pro devices; and PC accessories.



Has MSFT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) exchanged 32.67 million shares and the average volume remained 35.28 million shares. The stock escalated +0.25% and closed the session at $24.38. The beta of the stock remained 1.23 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.86. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 5.39 billion. Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. It provides switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users.



Will CSCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) volume of 30.26 million shares, while the average volume remained 30.72 million shares. The stock decreased -0.21% and finished the session Monday at $23.39. The EPS of the stock remained 1.85. The one month of the stock was +6.73% and three month trend remained negative -6.81%. Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. The company operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Other Intel Architecture, Software and Services, and All Other segments.



Will INTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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