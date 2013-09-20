Investor's Watch List: Fibria Celulose SA (ADR)(NYSE:FBR), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fibria Celulose SA (ADR)(NYSE:FBR), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)



Fibria Celulose SA (ADR)(NYSE:FBR) opened its shares at the price of $12.49 for the day. Its closing price was $12.39 after losing -2.90% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.66 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.38 million shares. The beta of FBR stands at2.10.



Fibria Celulose S.A. engages in the production, sale, and export of short fiber pulp. The company primarily offers bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp used in the manufacture of toilet paper.



Will FBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) percentage change plunged -0.23% to close at $8.76 with the total traded volume of 2.65 million shares, and average volume of 2.22 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.51 - $8.90, while its day lowest price was $8.74 and it hit its day highest price at $8.84.



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging solutions in the United States, Canada, Central/South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.



Why Should Investors Buy GPK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) started its trading session with the price of $5.24 and closed at $5.11 by scoring -1.73%. TRQ’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.64 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.01 million shares. The beta of TRQ stands at 1.84. Day range of the stock was $5.09 -$5.32.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration, development, and mining company.



Has TRQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) ended its day with the loss of -0.45% and closed at the price of $13.59 after opening at $13.70. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.64 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.11 million shares.



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries.



Has AES Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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