Investor's Watch List - First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAR), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), DubLi Inc (OTCMKTS:DUBL), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAR), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), DubLi Inc (OTCMKTS:DUBL), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY).



First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAR) opened its last trade at the price of $0.94. Its closing price was $0.816 after losing -7.80% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 128.813 shares, while its average trading volume remained 62.805 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.45. First Mariner Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Mariner Bank that offers commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in central and eastern Maryland.



Will FMAR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) percentage change surged 0.12% to close at $25.58 with the total traded volume of 41.813 shares while its average volume of 62.031 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.34 - $25.81, while its day lowest price was $25.54. The share price hit the day highest price of $25.81. GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally. It is also involved in the transmission, storage, distribution, management, and development of gas infrastructures; and provision of energy and environmental services.



Will GDFZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DubLi Inc (OTCMKTS:DUBL) traded on volume of 1.47 million shares in the last session against average volume of 361.997 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.09 and closed at $0.129 by scoring 51.76%.In the last three months the stock was up 18.35% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.01 - $0.40. DubLi, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Cash back rewards and value-based travel, shopping, and entertainment portals to online customers, through DubLi.com, worldwide. The company’s DubLi.com, which features various brand name stores and travel companies, enables consumers shop, find the deals, and then earn Cash back with each purchase.



Will DUBL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) started its last trading session with the price of $6.85 and closed at $6.84 by scoring -0.29%. The stock traded with total volume of 193.548 shares, while the average trading volume remained 135.423 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.31. Day range for the stock was $6.70 and $6.87. Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hyper cash stores worldwide. The company also operates food and non-food e-commerce Websites.



Will CRRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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