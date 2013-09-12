Investor's Watch List - GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF), WOOD GROUP JOHN PLC (OTCMKTS: WDGJF), BURBERRY GROUP PLC (OTCMKTS: BURBY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF), WOOD GROUP JOHN PLC (OTCMKTS: WDGJF), BURBERRY GROUP PLC (OTCMKTS: BURBY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF).



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF) decreased -3.56% and closed at $1.71 on a traded volume of 57.665 shares, in comparison to 46.417 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 16.12%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $112.73 million



Will GSFVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



WOOD GROUP JOHN PLC (OTCMKTS: WDGJF) soared 1.62% and closed at $13.15 on a traded volume of 54.600 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.751 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 7.43%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.79 and $13.29.



Will WDGJF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



John Wood Group PLC provides engineering, production support, maintenance management, and industrial gas turbine overhaul and repair services to the oil and gas, and power generation industries worldwide.



BURBERRY GROUP PLC (OTCMKTS: BURBY) dropped -2.07% and closed at $51.61. So far in three months, the stock is up 22.1%. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.93and $52.74 and during the previous trading session it marked $51.80 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $51.21 and the overall traded volume that day was 257.983 shares.



Will BURBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Burberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures, and markets luxury apparel and accessories for men, women, and children primarily in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF) after opening its shares at the price of $0.50, dropped -7.44% to close the day at $0.470. The stock ended on a traded volume of 245.405 shares, in comparison to 273.114 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.30 and $1.42 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $0.50.



Will RTRAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



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