Investor's Watch List: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN , WisdomTree India Earnings Fund , Accuride Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX), WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EP), Accuride Corporation (NYSE:ACW).



Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), increased/ 19.10% and closed at $3.18 on a traded volume of 3.52 million shares, in comparison to 2.28 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -8.88%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $141.39million and its total outstanding shares are 44.46million.



Will GNK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Genco Shipping & Trading Limited engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels worldwide. It transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes.



VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX), plunged -1.06% and closed at $11.17 on a volume of 622,130 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-25.03%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.01 and $11.44.



Has TVIX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EP), jumped up0.89 % and closed at $16.93. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.51%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.99 and $20.50 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.05 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $16.96 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.48 million shares.



Will EP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index.



Accuride Corporation (NYSE:ACW) after opening its shares at the price of $4.44, dropped -19.11% to close the day at $3.64. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.46 million shares, in comparison to 313,477 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.21 and $6.88 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.44. It started the day at $4.44.



Will ACW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Accuride Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial vehicle components in North America. Its products include commercial vehicle wheels, wheel-end components and assemblies, truck body and chassis parts, and ductile and gray iron castings.



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