Investor's Watch List - General Mills, Inc.(NYSE:GIS), UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH), Emerson Electric Co.(NYSE:EMR), Teck Resources Ltd (USA)(NYSE:TCK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: General Mills, Inc.(NYSE:GIS), UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH), Emerson Electric Co.(NYSE:EMR), Teck Resources Ltd (USA)(NYSE:TCK)



General Mills, Inc.(NYSE:GIS) decreased -0.67% and closed at $49.07 on a traded volume of 3.34 million shares, in comparison to 280 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +21.4%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $31.49 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 641.78 million. General Mills,



Has GIS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH) plunged -0.84% and closed at $71.85 on a traded volume of 3.31 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.50 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +14.28%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $71.47 and $72.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States.



Has UNH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Emerson Electric Co.(NYSE:EMR) dropped down -1.10% and closed at $60.88. So far in three months, the stock is up +3.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $47.10and $62.91 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $61.69. Its introductory price for the day was $61.11, with the overall traded volume of 3.31million shares. Emerson Electric Co., a diversified technology company, engages in designing and supplying products and technology, and providing engineering services and solutions to the industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy EMR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Teck Resources Ltd (USA)(NYSE:TCK), after opening its shares at the price of $26.22, dropped -5.36% to close at $25.09 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.3 million shares, in comparison to 2.53 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $19.98 and $38.57and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $26.22. Its introductory price for the day was $26.22. Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa.



Will TCK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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