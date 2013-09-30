Investor's Watch List: Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG), Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG), Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:HYG), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA).



Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG) increased 0.31% and closed at $25.76 on a traded volume of 6.88 million shares, in comparison to 9.16 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 27.62%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $20.92 billion and its total outstanding shares are 812.19 million.



Will GG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Goldcorp Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and operation of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America.



Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) soared 2.05% and closed at $66.20 on a traded volume of 6.89 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.91 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 14.49%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $64.49 and $66.34.



Will TWX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Networks, Film and TV Entertainment, and Publishing.



iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:HYG) dropped -0.11% and closed at $91.84. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $88.27 and $96.30 and during the previous trading session it marked $91.94 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $91.61 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.75 million shares.



Has HYG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) after opening its shares at the price of $152.31, dropped -0.52% to close the day at $152.21. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.02 million shares, in comparison to 1.27million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $124.43 and $157.04 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $152.44. It started the day at $152.31.



Will DIA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust, formerly Diamonds Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/