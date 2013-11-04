Investor's Watch List: Harmony Gold Mining Co, Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM), Silvercorp Metals Inc. , Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SVM), Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE:SMI).



Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), decreased -4.41% and closed at $3.25 on a traded volume of 3.41 million shares, in comparison to 3.11 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -63.73%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.41Billion and its total outstanding shares are 435.29 million.



Will HMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is engaged in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum.



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM), closed at $12.48 on a traded volume of 3.38 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.58million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up11.53%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.37 and $12.62.



Will TLM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



Silvercorp Metals Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SVM), dropped down-7.26% and closed at $2.94. So far in three months, the stock is down -2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.36 and $6.25 and during the previous trading session it marked$3.12 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $3.12 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.30 million shares.



Has SVM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal properties in China and Canada.



Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE:SMI) after opening its shares at the price of $3.66, dropped -2.19% to close the day at $3.58. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.15 million shares, in comparison 342,428 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.94 and $4.64 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.66. It started the day at $3.66.



Will SMI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are mainly engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacturing, packaging, testing and trading of integrated circuits and other semiconductor services, as well as manufacturing and designing semiconductor masks.



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