Investor's Watch List - Health Care SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLV), Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Health Care SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLV), Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SDS)



Health Care SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLV) increased 0.16% and closed at $49.50 on a traded volume of 1.87 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over 24.12%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $7.25 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 146.42 million. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index).



What was the Moving Force behind XLV On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on XLV



Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) soared 3.71% and closed at $31.90 on a traded volume of 1.12 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.28%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $30.87 and $31.91. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index).



For How Long FAZ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) dropped down -0.44% and closed at $47.50. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.78%. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.51and $8.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $48.09. Its introductory price for the day was $47.55, with the overall traded volume of 8.70 million shares. Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies.



Why Should Investors Buy VZ After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SDS), after opening its shares at the price of $38.16,gain 1.31% to close at $38.53 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.09 million shares.

The 52-week range for the stock is $35.85 and $61.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $38.55. Its introductory price for the day was $38.16. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance.



Will SDS Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



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