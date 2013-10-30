Investor's Watch List: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened its shares at the price of $9.06 for the day. Its closing price was $8.99. The company traded with the total volume of 5.01 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.36 million shares. The beta of HBAN stands at1.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services.



Can Investors Bet on HBAN after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) percentage change plunged -0.11% to close at $4.49 with the total traded volume of 4.77 million shares, and average volume of 7.16 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.71 - $4.88, while its day lowest price was $4.46 and it hit its day highest price at $4.50. Frontier Communications Corporation, a communications company, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to business, residential, and wholesale customers in the United States.



Has FTR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN) started its trading session with the price of $2.80 and closed at $2.68 by scoring -4.63%. DNDN’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.77 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.31 million shares. The beta of DNDN stands at 4.13. Day range of the stock was $2.65 -$2.83. Dendreon Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to enhance cancer treatment options for patients.



Has DNDN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) ended its day with the loss of -12.54% and closed at the price of $15.00 after opening at $15.76. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.73 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 746,614.00 shares. Sanmina Corporation provides integrated electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It offers product design and engineering services, including initial development.



Why Should Investors Buy SANM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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