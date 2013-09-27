Investor's Watch List: ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), Cameco Corporation (USA) (NYSE:CCJ), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), Baltic Trading Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), Cameco Corporation (USA) (NYSE:CCJ), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), Baltic Trading Ltd (NYSE:BALT).



ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), decreased -1.04% and closed at $11.47 on a traded volume of 1.86 million shares, in comparison to 2.98million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 20.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and its total outstanding shares are 3.84million.



Will ING Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a global financial institution offering banking, investments, life insurance and retirement services to meet the needs of the customers. The Company’s segments include banking and insurance.



Cameco Corporation (USA) (NYSE:CCJ), soared0.80% and closed at $18.57 on a traded volume of 1.82 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 893,825 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -10.2%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.40 and $18.63.



Will CCJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries.



CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), jumped up0.21% and closed at $14.46. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.26 and $14.97 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.59 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.50 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.81 million shares.



Will CNO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States, which develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products.



Baltic Trading Ltd (NYSE:BALT) after opening its shares at the price of $5.35, jumped up1.70% to close the day at $5.39. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.81 million shares, in comparison to 866,324 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.70 and $5.70 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.54. It started the day at $5.35.



Why Should Investors Buy BALT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Baltic Trading Limited conducts shipping business focused on the drybulk industry spot market. The Company was formed by Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (Genco), an international drybulk shipping company.



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