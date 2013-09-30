Investor's Watch List: International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SSO).



International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) decreased -3.91% and closed at $45.44 on a traded volume of 7.29million shares, in comparison to 3.23 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 16.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 89 million.



Will IP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, and North Africa.



Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE) plunged -0.35% and closed at $83.55 on a traded volume of 7.72 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.49 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 6.7%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $83.22 and $83.66.



Has XLE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index).



PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) jumped dropped down -0.43% and closed at $30.34. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.26%. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.74 and $33.55 and during the previous trading session it marked$30.82 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $30.20 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.05 million shares.



Has PPL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PPL Corporation, an energy and utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and the United Kingdom.



ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SSO) after opening its shares at the price of $85.40, jumped dropped -0.85% to close the day at $85.55. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.01 million shares, in comparison to 1.21 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $53.38 and $89.53 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $85.69. It started the day at $85.40.



Will SSO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance.



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