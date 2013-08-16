Investor's Watch List - iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWT), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWT), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)



iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWT) gained volume of 1.24 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.30 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.44 - $14.40 and the day range was $13.07 - $13.18, recently. The stock opened the session at $13.16, remained amid the day range of $13.07 - $13.18, and its recent trading price was $13.16. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.35% in its trading session. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, formerly The iShares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index).



Has EWT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY) traded 11,970.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.82M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.29 - $10.54. The stock was a bull and advanced 4.59%, while its trading price stayed at $4.33. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.88 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -36.23%. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (Harmony) is engaged in conducting underground and surface gold mining and related activities, including exploration, processing and smelting. During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012 (fiscal 2012), its mining operations reported total proven and probable reserves of 52.9 million ounces (including gold equivalent ounces), primarily from South African sources.



Has HMY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) volume of the stock was 6.11 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 5.60M shares. The stock plunged -2.51% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $4.27. The stock traded 6.11 million shares and its average volume remained 5.60M sharesARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.( ARMOUR) is an externally-managed Maryland corporation managed by ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. The Company invests primarily in hybrid adjustable rate, adjustable rate and fixed rate residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS)



Why Should Investors Buy ARR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) traded with volume of 5.95M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.15M shares. The stock grew 0.10% and was recently trading at $19.08. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.81 Billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.34. Masco Corporation manufactures, distributes and installs home improvement and building products. The Company is a manufacturer of a number of home improvements and building products, including faucets, cabinets, architectural coatings and windows, and the installer of insulation for the new home construction market.



Will MAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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