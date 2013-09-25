Investor's Watch List: JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO), Smith & Wesson Holding Corp , Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Fifth Street Finance Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:JASO), Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC).



JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:JASO), increased1.74% and closed at $8.75 on a traded volume of 2.26 million shares, in comparison to 2.34 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 104.92%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $70.78 million and its total outstanding shares are 8.09million.



Will JASO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies.



Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC), closed at $11.60 on a traded volume of 2.20 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.66 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up20.46%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.38 and $11.97.



Will SWHC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of firearm products in the United States and internationally.



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), dropped down -1.00% and closed at $19.81. So far in three months, the stock is up 20.94%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.35 and $25.40 and during the previous trading session it marked$20.14 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $19.82 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.14 million shares.



Has ARIA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients. The company focuses on commercializing Iclusig (ponatinib), a cancer medicine; and developing additional molecularly targeted therapies to treat patients with blood cancers and solid tumors.



Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) after opening its shares at the price of $10.28, dropped -0.10% to close the day at $10.29. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.12 million shares, in comparison to 1.56 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.66 and $11.13 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $10.32. It started the day at $10.28.



Will FSC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.



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