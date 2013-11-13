Investor's Watch List: JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:HIMX), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:HIMX), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS)



JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU) opened its shares at the price of $12.44 for the day. Its closing price was $12.45. The company traded with the total volume of 4.58 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.87 million shares. The beta of JDSU stands at2.67. JDS Uniphase Corporation provides communications test and measurement solutions, and optical products for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers, and enterprises worldwide.



Can Investors Bet on JDSU after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:HIMX) percentage change surged -1.93% to close at $9.15 with the total traded volume of 4.56 million shares, and average volume of 8.43 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.93 - $11.49, while its day lowest price was $9.07 and it hit its day highest price at $9.49. Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductors for flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. Its principal products include display drivers and timing controllers for large-sized thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels that are used in desktop monitors.



Has HIMX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM) started its trading session with the price of $2.11 and closed at $2.29 by scoring +9.05%. SQNM’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.49 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.61 million shares. The beta of SQNM stands at 0.38. Day range of the stock was $2.08 -$2.36. Sequenom, Inc., a life sciences company, provides genetic analysis solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Analysis.



Why Should Investors Buy SQNM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) ended its day with the loss of -0.31% and closed at the price of $15.83 after opening at $15.81. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.45 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.55 million shares. Staples, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an office products company. It operates in three segments: North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial, and International Operations.



Why Should Investors Buy SPLS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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