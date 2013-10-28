Investor's Watch List: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID)



Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) opened its shares at the price of $18.75 for the day. Its closing price was $18.70 after gaining +0.59% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.57 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.25 million shares. The beta of JNPR stands at1.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells products and services that provide network infrastructure for networking requirements of service providers.



Why Should Investors Buy JNPR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) close at $19.76 with the total traded volume of 609,829.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.59 - $76.56, while its day lowest price was $19.59 and it hit its day highest price at $20.04.



Can Investors Bet on TZA after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) started its trading session with the price of $9.71 and closed at $9.54 by scoring -2.85%. FIO’s stocks traded with total volume of 8.01 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.00 million shares. Day range of the stock was $9.40-$9.78. Fusion-io, Inc. develops, markets, and sells storage memory platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers integrated hardware and software solutions for enterprises.



Has FIO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID) ended its day with the loss of -2.15% and closed at the price of $5.46 after opening at $5.48. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 7.41 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.09 million shares. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer primarily in Brazil. The company principally produces carbon steel and various steel products for automotive, home appliance, packaging, construction, and steel processing industries.



Why Should Investors Buy SID After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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