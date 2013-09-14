Investor's Watch List: Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB), Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), U.S. Bancorp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB), Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), U.S. Bancorp (http://leadingstockalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=USB">NYSE:USB).



Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), decreased -1.49% and closed at $35.08 on a traded volume of 7.51 million shares, in comparison to 6.09 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -0.71%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $36.34million and its total outstanding shares are 1.04million.



Will KMI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) owns and manages a diversified portfolio of energy transportation and storage assets.



Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB), soared0.67% and closed at $42.16 on a volume of 1.68 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.51%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $41.87 and $42.22.



Will XLB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index).



Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), dropped down -0.18% and closed at $22.03. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.93%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.47 and $22.84 and during the previous trading session it marked$22.22 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.37 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.59 million shares.



Has SCHW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company engages, through its subsidiaries, in securities brokerage, banking, and related financial services.



U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) after opening its shares at the price of $36.93, jumped up0.73% to close the day at $37.14. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.04 million shares, in comparison to 6.14 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.93 and $37.23 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $37.23. It started the day at $36.93.



Why Should Investors Buy USB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



U.S. Bancorp (U.S. Bancorp) is a multi-state financial services holding company. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services.



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