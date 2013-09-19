Investor's Watch List - KOC HOLDINGS as (OTCMKTS: KHOLY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCBB: AMBS), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS: KHOLY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCBB: AMBS), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ).



KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS: KHOLY) opened its last trade at the price of $23.31. Its closing price was $24.65 after gaining 7.45% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 72.402 shares, while its average trading volume remained 36.254 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.07.



Koç Holding A.S. operates in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other sectors in Turkey and internationally.



Will KHOLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) percentage change surged 2.09% to close at $8.30 with the total traded volume of 79.784 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 69.512 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.08 - $8.31, while its day lowest price was $8.07. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.31.



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCBB: AMBS) traded on volume of 1.52 million. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.0705 and closed at $0.0695 by scoring -1.28% decreased. The day range of the stock was $0.068 - $0.071, while its 52 weeks range remained $0.01-$0.20.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Will AMBS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ) started its last trading session with the price of $0.16 and closed at $0.146 by scoring -11.52%. The stock traded with total volume of 559.484 shares, while the average trading volume remained 686.899 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 3.23. Day range for the stock was $0.03 -$1.30.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide.



Will EXMCQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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