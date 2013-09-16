Investor's Watch List - Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY), Cytosorbents Corp (OTCBB: CTSO), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY), Cytosorbents Corp (OTCBB: CTSO), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH).



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY) decreased -0.12% and closed at $17.04 on a traded volume of 43.748 shares, in comparison to232.174 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 27.83%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $17.69 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.04 billion



Will AHONY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe.



Cytosorbents Corp (OTCBB: CTSO) showed no change, closed at $0.100 on a traded volume of 1.43 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 480.898 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -20.63%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.09 and $0.10.



Can Investors Bet on CTSO after this News update? Find Out Here



CytoSorbents Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent polymer technology.



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY) jumped 0.64% and closed at $191.15. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.39%. The 52-week range for the stock is $141.77 and $230.48 and during the previous trading session it marked $191.15 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $189.40 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.137shares.



Will DWAHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH) ended its day with the rise of 4.41%. It was closed at the price of $0.400 after making its opening at $0.38. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 218.888 shares, as compared to its average volume of 528.779 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.36, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.40.



Will ARTH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding



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