Investor's Watch List: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), American Eagle Outfitters, Yingli Green Energy Hold

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE).



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), decreased -4.32% and closed at $5.10 on a traded volume of 6.64 million shares, in comparison to 6.45 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 59.37%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $91.05Billion and its total outstanding shares are 17.85 million.



Will LYG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services to personal, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Retail; Commercial Banking; Wealth, Asset Finance, and International; and Insurance.



ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), soared1.22% and closed at $15.82 on a traded volume of 6.50 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.20 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up20.95%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.54 and $15.82.



Will MT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and mining company worldwide.



American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), jumped up1.60% and closed at $15.27. So far in three months, the stock is down -21.53%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.14 and $22.63 and during the previous trading session it marked$15.28 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $15.01 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.46 million shares.



Will AEO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel and accessories retailer in the United States and Canada.



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE) after opening its shares at the price of $6.41, jumped up2.71% to close the day at $6.45. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.47 million shares, in comparison to 9.03 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.25 and $8.77 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.50. It started the day at $6.41.



Why Should Investors Buy YGE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembly, sale, and installation of photovoltaic (PV) products and related accessories worldwide.



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