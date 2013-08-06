Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Investor's Watch List - Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH), Allied Nevada Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:ANV), Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RNN), New Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:NGD)



Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) opened the session at $45.82, remained amid the day range of $47.65 - $15.84, and closed the session at $45.68. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.46% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 4,900 shares.



Allied Nevada Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:ANV) traded with volume of 2.22 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 3.45 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.34 - $41.02. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.17% and closed its session at $5.90. The market capitalization of the stock remained 612.95 million. Allied Nevada Gold Corp., a gold and silver producer, focuses on the mining, development, and exploration of properties in Nevada. The company?s principal products include unrefined gold and silver bars.



Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RNN) exchanged 2.22 million shares and the average volume remained 1.25 million shares. The stock escalated +7.41% and closed the session at $0.580. The beta of the stock remained 1.35 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.06. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 133.73 million. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction, and other medical needs.



New Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:NGD) dropped volume of 2.02 million shares, while the average volume remained 3.47 million shares. The stock decreased -1.20% and finished the session Thursday at $6.59. The EPS of the stock remained 0.42. The one month of the stock was 90% and three month trend remained positive/negative 78%. New Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.



